Ball (NYSE:BALL) Earns “Hold (C)” Rating from Weiss Ratings

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

BALL has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ball from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.27.

Get Ball alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ball

Ball Price Performance

Shares of BALL opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.46 and its 200-day moving average is $52.83. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Ball has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ball news, Chairman Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $175,270.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 10,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,355.80. This trade represents a 25.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ball

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,463,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ball by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,002,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,681,000 after buying an additional 2,453,630 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Ball by 548.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,816,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,906,000 after buying an additional 1,536,751 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 1,465.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,746,000 after buying an additional 1,230,791 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 359.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,184,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,299,000 after purchasing an additional 926,728 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ball

(Get Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.