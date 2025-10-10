Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Earns “Hold (C+)” Rating from Weiss Ratings

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.
Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82.
Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 9.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.
