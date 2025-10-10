Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.6522.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th.

Get Affirm alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AFRM

Affirm Stock Up 2.9%

Affirm stock opened at $77.46 on Friday. Affirm has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 595.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 3.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.77. The company has a current ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Affirm had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $876.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Affirm has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Affirm will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

In related news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 59,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $4,446,210.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 113,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,507,268. The trade was a 34.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Siphelele Jiyane sold 25,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $2,316,098.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 226,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,542,821.57. This represents a 10.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,844,552 shares of company stock valued at $154,885,240. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 634.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 468.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.