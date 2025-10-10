Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.29 Million Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF $SCHH

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 313.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 569.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average is $21.14. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $23.42.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.