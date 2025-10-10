Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 37,838 Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. $BBVA

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,838 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBVA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 10.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 6.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 106,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 1.7% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 69,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 67.6% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 41,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 16,617 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 13.1% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 988,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 114,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BBVA shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

BBVA opened at $18.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $19.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.98.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.3736 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 395.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

