Birkenstock Holding PLC $BIRK Shares Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Birkenstock were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIRK. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Birkenstock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,108,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,385,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,167,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,891 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,850,000. Finally, Alua Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIRK opened at $43.51 on Friday. Birkenstock Holding PLC has a 1 year low of $40.56 and a 1 year high of $62.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.75.

Birkenstock ( NYSE:BIRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 15.21%.The company had revenue of $749.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Birkenstock has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Birkenstock Holding PLC will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Birkenstock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

