Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,697 Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $500,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. DMKC Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 112,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler set a $94.00 target price on Principal Financial Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $82.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.73. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $91.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.19. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%.During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.78%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

