SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF $HYBL Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 46.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,919,000 after acquiring an additional 157,645 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 250.5% in the first quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 108,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 77,271 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 62,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 804,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,621,000 after acquiring an additional 262,004 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYBL stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF has a one year low of $26.86 and a one year high of $28.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.27.

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

