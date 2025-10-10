Venturi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 65.7% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $179,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,960. This trade represents a 7.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $444,629.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,113.57. The trade was a 40.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,448 shares of company stock valued at $7,581,132 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $113.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.94 and a fifty-two week high of $115.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.59.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.170-5.270 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.8925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on WEC. Wall Street Zen raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $107.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.70.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

