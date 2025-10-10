QRG Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 193.1% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 195.7% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 70.2% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $191.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective (down from $216.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of AVY opened at $160.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.97 and its 200 day moving average is $173.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $222.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 8.14%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Avery Dennison has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.240-2.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.20%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

