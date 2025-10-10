JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,597 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $305.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $318.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The company had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 30.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $298.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.89.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

