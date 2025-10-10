Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $104.83 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 3.5% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $104,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 96,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the first quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.3% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 8,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $298.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.89.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $305.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $839.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $318.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $301.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.79%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

