QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 420 Shares of CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,341,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,879,824,000 after purchasing an additional 166,328 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CMS Energy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,554,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,243,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,928 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 20.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,483,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,762,000 after acquiring an additional 753,173 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 29.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,407,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,911,000 after acquiring an additional 783,077 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,026,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,308,000 after acquiring an additional 39,846 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.36.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. CMS Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $63.97 and a 12-month high of $76.45. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.21 and its 200 day moving average is $71.65.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. CMS Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.540-3.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 68,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,008,810.32. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren Y. Snyder sold 2,220 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $158,197.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,512 shares in the company, valued at $962,865.12. This represents a 14.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.