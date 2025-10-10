Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $479,000 in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares $SPXL

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $829,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $7,782,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $2,915,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 92.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 24.9% during the second quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPXL opened at $216.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 3.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.81. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $87.08 and a 1 year high of $218.88.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

