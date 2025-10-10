Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 107 Shares of Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 176.7% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 70.6% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ecolab from $307.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $278.51 per share, with a total value of $167,106.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 20,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,640,663.03. This represents a 3.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer J. Bradway sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.28, for a total value of $225,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,165.28. This represents a 15.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Stock Down 3.2%

ECL stock opened at $272.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.83 and its 200 day moving average is $262.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.62 and a 1-year high of $286.04.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 13.59%. Ecolab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.420-7.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.71%.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

