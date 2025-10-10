QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $711,000 Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,450 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 76.4% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 141,896 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after purchasing an additional 61,468 shares during the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,289,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Illumina by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,527 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 171.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,921 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 20,784 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $96.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.70 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.35 and its 200-day moving average is $90.17.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Illumina had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 29.36%.The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illumina from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Daiwa America lowered Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Illumina from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.56.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

