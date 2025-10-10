Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 221.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Bosman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bosman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $2,275.00 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,646.00 and a 1 year high of $2,645.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,368.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,344.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $115.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $2,975.00 target price (up previously from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,875.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,814.44.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

