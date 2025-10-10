Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 21,900 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December $FDEC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 67.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 684,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,728,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the second quarter worth about $28,203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 60.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 524,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,776,000 after buying an additional 197,104 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 348,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after buying an additional 47,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 343,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,917,000 after buying an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 11.2%

BATS:FDEC opened at $49.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.65. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $47.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day moving average is $45.99.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.