KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Boosts Stake in Equity Residential $EQR

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $8,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 25.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at about $585,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 44.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EQR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $76.50 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.32.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $61.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $59.41 and a twelve month high of $78.32.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $768.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.60 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 33.22%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equity Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.970-4.030 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.030 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a $0.6925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.53%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

