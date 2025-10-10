Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 833.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $408.43 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $262.65 and a 1 year high of $409.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $391.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.71. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

