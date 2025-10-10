KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Grows Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $6,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $355.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $304.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $297.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.28.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $259.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.81. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.85 and a 12-month high of $316.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $465.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.47 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 43.51%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.890-3.990 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-16.020 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 82.64%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

