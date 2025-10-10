Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 10,911 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,911 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 165.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.86.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

