Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF $FCOM Stake Lifted by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCOM. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FCOM opened at $69.84 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a twelve month low of $48.96 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.97.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

