Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $561,000 Position in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,744,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,252 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $96,723,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 588.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,079,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,106,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,459 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 12.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,092,000 after buying an additional 1,552,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 4,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,573.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 161,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,730,652.95. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $60.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.45 and its 200 day moving average is $57.13. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $62.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%.The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.07%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

