KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 500 Shares of Insulet Corporation $PODD

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS reduced its holdings in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Insulet were worth $7,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,668,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,276,553,000 after purchasing an additional 178,976 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,152,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $302,686,000 after purchasing an additional 297,734 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in Insulet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,053,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $276,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $177,096,000 after purchasing an additional 27,408 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 632,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,198,000 after purchasing an additional 120,197 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total transaction of $278,001.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,870.90. The trade was a 17.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total value of $238,725.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,925.44. This trade represents a 16.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $320.38 on Friday. Insulet Corporation has a 12-month low of $226.50 and a 12-month high of $353.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 97.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.25. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.01%.The firm had revenue of $649.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PODD. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Insulet from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Insulet from $399.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Insulet from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.83.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

