Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 150 Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF $IAK

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth $11,958,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth $6,621,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 37.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,716 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth $5,020,000. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the second quarter worth $4,242,000.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Performance

IAK opened at $133.46 on Friday. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.23 and a fifty-two week high of $139.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

