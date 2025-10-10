Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $23.84. The company has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.70.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

