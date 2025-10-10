Truist Financial Corp Grows Stake in Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 130.0% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Hasbro by 93.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 21.6% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 299.0% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christian P. Cocks sold 27,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $2,193,976.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,719,030.12. The trade was a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy J. Kilpin sold 8,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $696,882.08. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 44,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,873.44. This trade represents a 16.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,828 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $74.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.79 and a 200 day moving average of $70.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $82.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.60.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.52. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a positive return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $980.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -68.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.64.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

