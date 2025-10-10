Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Purchased by Ashton Thomas Securities LLC

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.62.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.3%

GOOGL stock opened at $241.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $256.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total value of $7,910,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,402,119 shares in the company, valued at $584,699,785.79. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,738 shares of company stock worth $59,135,475. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

