Truist Financial Corp Has $2.80 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF $XOP

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.16% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XOP opened at $131.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.91. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $149.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.65 and its 200 day moving average is $125.06.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

