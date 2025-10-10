Venturi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Hess Midstream Partners LP $HESM

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream Partners were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HESM. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 840.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC boosted its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 6.8% in the first quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 934.7% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 65,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 58,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 70,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. 98.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Midstream Partners Stock Down 1.9%

NYSE HESM opened at $32.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $44.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Hess Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream Partners ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 60.37% and a net margin of 18.52%.The firm had revenue of $414.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.737 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.0%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. Hess Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 108.89%.

Insider Activity at Hess Midstream Partners

In other news, COO John A. Gatling sold 62,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total value of $2,597,586.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HESM shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

