Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Earns Hold (C) Rating from Weiss Ratings

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c)” rating reissued by Weiss Ratings in a research note issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of ARW stock opened at $117.86 on Wednesday. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $86.50 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.64%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.160-2.360 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Sean J. Kerins purchased 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $114.91 per share, for a total transaction of $991,673.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 122,408 shares in the company, valued at $14,065,903.28. This represents a 7.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 84.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 660.0% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,547.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

