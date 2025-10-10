Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR) Earns Hold (C) Rating from Weiss Ratings

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c)” rating restated by analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report released on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASR opened at $313.98 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste has a one year low of $248.88 and a one year high of $360.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.01 by ($2.21). The company had revenue of $464.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste had a net margin of 37.14% and a return on equity of 19.91%. On average, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste will post 23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 494.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 13,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 766.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 38.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 10.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

