Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Holdings Increased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,678 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 305.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 498.5% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $28,611,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,132,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,010,721.28. This represents a 20.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $10,038,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 171,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,220,992.04. This represents a 36.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,821 shares of company stock worth $58,659,491 over the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 3.2%

NYSE UBER opened at $96.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $200.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.48. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.33 and a 1-year high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

