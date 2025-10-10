Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Masco Corporation $MAS

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,335 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Masco by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,092,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,883,985,000 after purchasing an additional 984,403 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,253,000 after buying an additional 1,337,889 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,882,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,972,000 after buying an additional 155,351 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,535,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,291,000 after acquiring an additional 71,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 13.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,132,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,254,000 after buying an additional 257,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Masco from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Masco from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $79.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.60.

Masco Stock Down 2.0%

MAS stock opened at $67.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.18. Masco Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $86.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 1,519.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-4.100 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Masco’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In related news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $181,401.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,126.32. This represents a 16.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $6,304,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 39,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,073.52. This trade represents a 67.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

