Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 230 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 32.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 32.5% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 53 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,410.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,240.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,227.69.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,776.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,473.62 and a 12-month high of $2,412.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,890.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,883.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.60.
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $44.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.08 by $5.70. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 16.37%.The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.60%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Hope Holding Bryant bought 409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $666,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,320. This trade represents a 30.18% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,698.75 per share, with a total value of $1,019,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,869,625. This represents a 1.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,494 shares of company stock worth $2,485,986. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
