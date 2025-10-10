Weiss Ratings Reaffirms Hold (C-) Rating for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR)

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c-)” rating reiterated by research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AOMR. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Zacks Research lowered Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Shares of AOMR opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 17.69 and a current ratio of 17.69. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $218.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.32.

In other Angel Oak Mortgage REIT news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Manag sold 595,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $5,801,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,134,210 shares in the company, valued at $40,308,547.50. This represents a 12.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brandon Filson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,372.64. This trade represents a 41.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 162.4% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 92,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 57,283 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 29.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 53,463 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 117,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 20,356 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 34.8% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 22,222 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

