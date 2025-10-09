The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Sold by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,688 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.1% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 86.8% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,416.59. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total transaction of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,234.11. The trade was a 25.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.42.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $383.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $382.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.89.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

