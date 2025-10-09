Insight Inv LLC Sells 40 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Insight Inv LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $383.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.89. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company has a market capitalization of $382.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The business had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,455 shares in the company, valued at $18,348,365.30. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total value of $1,551,900.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at $9,941,924.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

