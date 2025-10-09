Values Added Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Values Added Financial LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.7% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 290,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,261,000 after purchasing an additional 37,117 shares during the last quarter. Windle Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the second quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 49,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the second quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 114,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of PG stock opened at $150.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $352.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $149.91 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.26 and a 200 day moving average of $159.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 3,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $491,246.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,402,333.72. The trade was a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $606,788.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 46,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,139,434.77. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,763 shares of company stock valued at $23,421,279. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

