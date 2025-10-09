Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Stock Holdings Boosted by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 4.4% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Leerink Partnrs cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $830.00 target price (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $948.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $943.00.

Shares of LLY opened at $845.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $738.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $766.57. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $937.00. The stock has a market cap of $800.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel Skovronsky bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at $87,331,504. This represents a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald bought 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the purchase, the director owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,903,686.74. This represents a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

