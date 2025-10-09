Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Purchased by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 86.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% during the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $54.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.96. The stock has a market cap of $103.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $55.19.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

