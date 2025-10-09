Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Buys New Stake in RTX Corporation $RTX

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth about $26,000. PFS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 101.1% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth about $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $168.47 on Thursday. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $170.85. The stock has a market cap of $225.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.89 and a 200 day moving average of $144.61.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. RTX’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RTX news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $2,027,513.54. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,888.88. The trade was a 42.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,395.84. The trade was a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.13.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

