Insight Inv LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Insight Inv LLC lowered its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. RTX comprises 1.7% of Insight Inv LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the first quarter valued at $26,000. PFS Partners LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 101.1% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the first quarter valued at $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RTX in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RTX in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $168.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $225.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.66. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $170.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.61.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,395.84. This trade represents a 9.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $1,359,564.80. Following the sale, the vice president owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,624.80. The trade was a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.13.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

