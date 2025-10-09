Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $913,000 Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GE Aerospace by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,065,000 after purchasing an additional 692,124 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in GE Aerospace by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,131,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,486 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in GE Aerospace by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,599,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,344,000 after purchasing an additional 54,765 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,606,840,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace by 6.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,676,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,387,000 after purchasing an additional 491,207 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $302.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $159.36 and a twelve month high of $307.25. The stock has a market cap of $320.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $282.43 and its 200 day moving average is $245.94.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. GE Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on GE shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.31.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

