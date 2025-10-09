Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $25.87 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,443 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.7% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $25,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,322,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,697,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,193 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,353,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,655,512,000 after acquiring an additional 262,819 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,269,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,507,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,259 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 58.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,236,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,896,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352,798 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,446,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.06 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.53. The company has a market capitalization of $173.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.02%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. HSBC dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.08.

In other news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,098.30. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,510.56. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,705 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,490 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

