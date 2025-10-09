Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Purchases Shares of 21,125 Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,000. Palantir Technologies comprises about 1.6% of Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 537,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,809 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,668,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,786,000 after buying an additional 1,135,841 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at $48,687,874.50. This trade represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 222,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $33,737,042.86. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,650,893.46. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,591,085 shares of company stock valued at $244,714,146. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson set a $170.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.22.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $183.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.57. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.36 and a 12-month high of $190.00. The company has a market capitalization of $435.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 611.89, a PEG ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 2.60.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

