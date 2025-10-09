Hager Investment Management Services LLC Has $5.86 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Hager Investment Management Services LLC trimmed its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,343 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 3.5% of Hager Investment Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hager Investment Management Services LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $183.56 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.36 and a 1 year high of $190.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.47 billion, a PE ratio of 611.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 2.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLTR. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $4,786,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at $112,129,506.30. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. This trade represents a 10.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,591,085 shares of company stock valued at $244,714,146. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

