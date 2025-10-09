Hager Investment Management Services LLC Purchases 14,297 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Hager Investment Management Services LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 82.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,563 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,297 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.3% of Hager Investment Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hager Investment Management Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 892,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 53.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 77,234 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 26,840 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 255.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,819,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,037,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,180,000 after purchasing an additional 904,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,576,570. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $502,035.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 161,467 shares in the company, valued at $10,792,454.28. This represents a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $70.33 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $72.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.18 and a 200-day moving average of $64.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.