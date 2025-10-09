Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Has $43,000 Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 764.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Corbat acquired 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $326.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chubb from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective (down from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res cut Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on CB

Chubb Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $287.17 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $252.16 and a 1 year high of $306.91. The firm has a market cap of $114.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $276.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.